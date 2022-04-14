PHS Choirs earn sweepstakes, A Capella Choir also earns Division One rating

Provided by Jennie Hsu/PHS Choir (Provided by Jennie Hsu/PHS Choir)

The Plainview High School A Cappella Choir and the Advanced Treble Choir both performed earlier this week and won sweepstakes from their competitions.

The A Cappella choir, directed by Jennie Hsu, earned sweepstakes and a Division One rating in its UIL Choir and Sightreading Evaluation Contest on Tuesday while the Advanced Treble Choir, directed by Ian Klotzman, earned Sweepstakes at their competition the day before.

The competition is challenging. To earn a Division One rating, participants had to sing three pieces of music – one without instrumental accompaniment, according to Choir Director Hsu.

Following the performance, students were then evaluated by a panel of judges on their ability to read a SATB choral selection.

The choirs will perform again in May, this time for the school and for the community.

The first choir showcase in May will be the Clay R. Warren Red, White and Blue Revue on May 20 and May 21. Tickets for reserved seating are priced at $10 each and must be purchased by May 16.

General admission tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Those interested in tickets can reach out to PHS.ChoirEvents@gmail.com or call the choir office at (806)296-3342.