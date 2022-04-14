ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

PHS Choirs earn sweepstakes, A Capella Choir also earns Division One rating

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqxRF_0f9kClXr00
Provided by Jennie Hsu/PHS Choir (Provided by Jennie Hsu/PHS Choir)

The Plainview High School A Cappella Choir and the Advanced Treble Choir both performed earlier this week and won sweepstakes from their competitions.

The A Cappella choir, directed by Jennie Hsu, earned sweepstakes and a Division One rating in its UIL Choir and Sightreading Evaluation Contest on Tuesday while the Advanced Treble Choir, directed by Ian Klotzman, earned Sweepstakes at their competition the day before.

The competition is challenging. To earn a Division One rating, participants had to sing three pieces of music – one without instrumental accompaniment, according to Choir Director Hsu.

Following the performance, students were then evaluated by a panel of judges on their ability to read a SATB choral selection.

The choirs will perform again in May, this time for the school and for the community.

The first choir showcase in May will be the Clay R. Warren Red, White and Blue Revue on May 20 and May 21. Tickets for reserved seating are priced at $10 each and must be purchased by May 16.

General admission tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Those interested in tickets can reach out to PHS.ChoirEvents@gmail.com or call the choir office at (806)296-3342.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
KPCW

Heber Valley Choir and Orchestra holds spring concert

Heber Valley Choir and Orchestra is getting into the swing of its spring season with a concert this weekend. This Saturday, the Heber Valley Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and special guest Doug Stone will perform an Americana-themed concert in Midway. “This is a small, relatively rural Utah community that has...
MIDWAY, UT
Lima News

Flute Choir to Perform Concert

LIMA — The Lima Area Concert Band Flute Choir will present a concert entitled “Take Two” on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Market St. in Lima. It is directed by Lucinda Altstaetter, Stacee Brown, Erin Grim and Scott Rogers. Featured works include Cherry Blossom Snow, Amazing Grace with Stacee Brown as soloist, La Bruha!, Masques, Venus, William Tell Overture, a duet, a trio and a low flute piece (Sao Paulo Shimmer) for alto flutes and bass flute.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Education
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Plainview, TX
Entertainment
Lima News

Power of the Throne Service Mega Choir to perform

LIMA — The POTT’s Mega Choir will be holding a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. This event is free to the public. The POTT’s Mega Choir will consist of members of choirs from in and around the...
LIMA, OH
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Junior Service League hosting Legends of the League Golf Tournament

The Newnan Junior Service League will hold its second annual Legends of the League Golf Tournament next Friday at the White Oak Golf Club. The Legends of the League Golf Tournament is an inaugural fundraiser benefiting nonprofit NJSL grant recipients and our scholarship program. This year the NJSL has chosen...
NEWNAN, GA
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
291
Followers
288
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy