San Diego, CA

Padres call up top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore is set to make his major-league debut for the San Diego Padres on Friday against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The 23-year-old left-hander was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday to take the roster spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of adductor tightness.

Gore was the Padres’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Whiteville High School in Whiteville, N.C.

In parts of five minor-league seasons, Gore has gone 12-11 with a 2.79 ERA. He has 311 strikeouts in 238 1/3 innings.

Snell, 29, was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of muscle tightness. He made 27 starts for San Diego last season, posting a 7-6 record with a 4.20 ERA.

–Field Level Media

MLB
