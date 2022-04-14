ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Time is flying by

By admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far the weather is holding with beautiful spring days, however, I still haven’t spotted a single scissor-tailed swallow! The “mud birds”, aka bridge swallows and several other names are flying around everywhere. We really need rain, but all the clouds that show up are blown away be the gusty winds,...

Hinton News

West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait. Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds. The fish eclipsed the previous WV weight record of 59.74 pounds held by Mark Blauvelt. However, the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode still stands. Carver’s record catch was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman. Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations. The post West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record appeared first on The Hinton News.
HOBBIES
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ

