Lytle, TX

City of Lytle election May 7

By admin
devinenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the city newsletter, Lytle mentioned that the elections would be held by the three (3) counties. Due to unforeseen problems, this is no longer the case. The city will be holding the elections instead. The purpose for this election is to vote...

devinenews.com

