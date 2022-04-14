Community comes together to provide relief for McBride fire victims

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are stepping up to help in any way they can after the McBride fire engulfed many parts of the community of Ruidoso. One real estate agent in town has been leading the charge to help collect and distribute items to those most impacted by the fire.

“We were really tired of sitting on our phones and trying to work with information and feeling like we can’t do anything. We decided that there was something we could do,” said Gavin Bigger.

Bigger says he started his efforts small, collecting items from people close to him. But as the fire grew, so did the number of people who wanted to help. “It’s very tragic you see the images and hearing about people losing their homes there is not a word for it,” he said.

Bigger says he’s not surprised by the outpouring of support that he has received. “Within an hour we knew that we were going to have to start getting the donated items dispersed ourselves or that we were going to run out of space. Some people have showed up with semi-trucks of items coming from other places in doing their own collections,” Bigger said.

So far, he has collected enough items to help up to 30 households, but he’s not stopping there. “We are trying to tell more family’s affected to come here. We do have a bunch of clothes, we have not stopped accepting donations, toiletries, hairbrushes, towels, bedding, all kinds of things,” said Bigger.

Bigger says he’s humbled by the selflessness of others. “I have seen people come in here with nothing and decide that they don’t need it, and this stuff can be used for other people and offer to start dispersing some stuff,” said Bigger.

He says all the community has now is each other and hope. “We are going to be okay, we are going to get through this and we are going to rebuild.” Bigger says donations will continue to be collected through tomorrow. Those in need or who just wish to donate can head over to the Ruidoso race track, convention center, Gateway church, or the daycare at 122 Carrizo Canyon Rd to collect or drop off items.

