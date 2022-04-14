ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Community comes together to provide relief for McBride fire victims

By George Gonzales
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmiXB_0f9kAUYo00

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are stepping up to help in any way they can after the McBride fire engulfed many parts of the community of Ruidoso. One real estate agent in town has been leading the charge to help collect and distribute items to those most impacted by the fire.

“We were really tired of sitting on our phones and trying to work with information and feeling like we can’t do anything. We decided that there was something we could do,” said Gavin Bigger.

Bigger says he started his efforts small, collecting items from people close to him. But as the fire grew, so did the number of people who wanted to help. “It’s very tragic you see the images and hearing about people losing their homes there is not a word for it,” he said.

Volunteers step up to help Ruidoso residents affected by McBride Fire

Bigger says he’s not surprised by the outpouring of support that he has received. “Within an hour we knew that we were going to have to start getting the donated items dispersed ourselves or that we were going to run out of space. Some people have showed up with semi-trucks of items coming from other places in doing their own collections,” Bigger said.

So far, he has collected enough items to help up to 30 households, but he’s not stopping there. “We are trying to tell more family’s affected to come here. We do have a bunch of clothes, we have not stopped accepting donations, toiletries, hairbrushes, towels, bedding, all kinds of things,” said Bigger.

Bigger says he’s humbled by the selflessness of others. “I have seen people come in here with nothing and decide that they don’t need it, and this stuff can be used for other people and offer to start dispersing some stuff,” said Bigger.

He says all the community has now is each other and hope. “We are going to be okay, we are going to get through this and we are going to rebuild.” Bigger says donations will continue to be collected through tomorrow. Those in need or who just wish to donate can head over to the Ruidoso race track, convention center, Gateway church, or the daycare at 122 Carrizo Canyon Rd to collect or drop off items.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department asking for donations ahead of summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is expecting hundreds of orphaned kittens and puppies. The new kittens and puppies are expected soon and the animal welfare department is asking for donations. The department is asking for food, toys, blankets and more. You can donate online through their Amazon registry. You can also donate […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Ruidoso Albertsons provides fire victims with food, hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albertsons in Ruidoso is giving back to the community that’s been devastated by the McBride fire, as employees wanted do something for the community, especially those who have nowhere to go. The store’s director, Harley Estes says there was no hesitation when it came to this idea which prompted […]
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KTSM

McBride fire burns resident, destroys home, dogs run away

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Ruidoso resident TJ Montano suffered burns after his home was destroyed in the McBride fire in Ruidoso. Montano’s family says he was airlifted to Lubbock to the burn unit, where he was released on Thursday. Montano lived with his daughter Presley and his friend on the same property; during the fast-moving […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Real Estate Brokerage
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigates homicide near Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino. They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Ruidoso resident loses home, dogs in fire

RUIDOSO NM (KTSM) – Ruidoso Resident Larry Puryear says he was at work at Walmart when the McBride fire started. But his two beloved dogs were back at home at his trailer. “Button was a minpin and I’ve had her, she was a family pet, she would fit in the palm of your hand and […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

High winds cause prescribed burn to spread into wildfire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Firefighters are still working to get control of a prescribed burn in Chaves County, located between Dexter and Roswell. Nineteen hundred acres have been burned so far and winds have been the biggest factor. The Bureau of Land Management says numerous fire crews from multiple agencies worked through the night to get […]
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy