Portland, OR

Library workers fight for more security amid recent attacks

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Safety and security have been a growing concern among workers at Portland Libraries as violent confrontations have been occurring, often with people struggling with mental illness taking refuge near local libraries.

One of the more recent encounters took place at Midland Library in February, when two workers were attacked while leaving the facility.

In response to recent attacks, employees are pressing library leadership for more trained security staff, rather than relying on library workers.

The union, which represents 450 library workers, says staff should not have to act as security guards, especially when confronting people in a mental health crisis or with drug use issues.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office used to staff libraries with uniformed, but unarmed officers. However, that changed a few years ago, and the library began using its own security in some branches, calling 911 if it needed more help.

The county also has two trained social workers on staff, mainly working at Central Library. The union wants that program expanded, as well as more overall staff.

The union is in negotiations with the county and library managers say they are working to hire a security director.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Multnomah County Library said “the library and County are actively working together on safety and security issues. We’ve received exceptional support from Chair Kafoury and the rest of the Board in this effort. Libraries reopened last June and have grappled with COVID surges and unprecedented levels of community violence and aggression. We’re not alone in this and we’re certainly not alone in not having all of the answers right now.”

Multnomah County Library added “We are having conversations every day with Chair Kafoury and her office around solutions. The library is committed to adding resources and people in the right ways to make libraries safe spaces for everyone. We will work with commissioners, community members, partners and other library systems experiencing the same issues to seek solutions. We know this will take time, but this is urgent for everyone.”

Diana Lyn
3d ago

the library has nobody to blame for this current situation than themselves. For years they had the benefit of Multnomah County Sheriff's Office employees providing security for their facilities and they did everything in their power to Hinder the effort these employees did to keep everyone who utilizes Library safe. They under minded and criticized and complained and demanded the removal of the Sheriff's Office employees. They said that they could do better themselves. They hired a private security company and tied their hands as well. Well now you're reaping what you have sown and how is this all working out for you? Library staff created this monster now they are stuck with it. and they have no one to blame but themselves. But once again they would rather whine and cry and complain about how unfair things are for them three.

