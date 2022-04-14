ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Police: Soccer players fled country after breaking into Greenville apartment

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28L8us_0f9k9bml00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said they have warrants out for the arrest of two suspected burglars who played soccer at North Greenville University from a February 25th break-in .

Wyatt Meadors said when he woke up that day, his apartment was a wreck.

“The balcony door and the front door were open so I could tell something was off,” Meadors said.

Over $5,000 worth of stuff was stolen.

“All my guitars on the wall were gone, my TV was gone,” Meadors said.

Meadors called the police, trying to piece together what happened.

“Really the biggest thing was it was such a personal violation, violating our space, out personal belongings,” said Meadors.

The police department believed Christopher Holscher and Reno Pertrus Emilius Van Dee Meer are the two responsible, and both of them are believed to have left the country.

“We’re assuming that they went back to Germany or the Netherlands,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville police identify suspect who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate

Both are college athletes.

“We eventually got identifications from other people that knew them as attending the North Greenville school and further investigation revealed that they were here playing soccer,” said Bragg.

Police said most of the stolen items were recovered, but Meadors said it was difficult for him to recover mentally.

“My sleep schedule, my eating habits were really poor for a couple weeks after. I wouldn’t say I didn’t feel safe, but I felt uneasy in my own home, which is terrible,” Meadors explained. “Really a big thing too was for a while I didn’t know if I knew them or not and so having to worry about who can I trust.”

Since then, he said he’s put things in place to make sure this never happens again.

“I bought a ring camera just for a little bit of extra documentation, I get alerts when someone comes in and out. That has helped with peace of mind,” Meadors said.

The Greenville Police Department said if you know anything about the two suspects, or where they could be, to contact them immediately.

Police said there are warrants out for their arrest.

Officers said if they ever try to come back to the United States, they will be taken into custody immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

SlayFighter
3d ago

Apartment ransacked by burglars while the owners are fast asleep 😴? I pray I don't ever sleep that hard unless I'm headed to see Jesus.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#College Athletes#Woke#Reno Pertrus#Sgt
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, […]
ARMUCHEE, GA
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy