Pennsylvania’s voluntary recycling program a failure. A walk of a few blocks almost anywhere in the City of Easton will offer concrete proof of that. Storm drains and gutters are clogged with plastic bottles and aluminum cans, tossed from passing cars, dropped carelessly by pedestrians, or blown out of open receptacles. Property owners can find these in their yards and gardens daily. Whether wind-borne or deliberately dropped, this kind of trash is an eyesore, a health hazard, a disruption of our water treatment plants, and can ultimately wind up polluting our waterways. Relying on personal responsibility is obviously a joke.

EASTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO