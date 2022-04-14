ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES ON THE RISE FOR THE PAST WEEK

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of active COVID-19 cases known to the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health has now been increasing for seven consecutive days, starting at a low of 59 cases on April 7th,...

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Health insurance coverage for kids through Medicaid and CHIP helps their moms too

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When children get health insurance through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, their families benefit too. That’s what I found through recent research conducted with two fellow health economists, Daniel S. Grossman and Barton Willage. And it was particularly true for their mothers, who become 5% more likely to be in a stable marriage and experience a 5.8% reduction in stress levels. Moms are also less likely to smoke cigarettes and drink heavily. We figured this out by comparing the rates for marriage, mental health...
HEALTH

