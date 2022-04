It's long been publicized that the upcoming season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video will somehow bring the mind-bending gross-out storyline Herogasm to life. For those that didn't read the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Herogasm was originally intended as a parody of big superhero event comics but one wherein the heroes engage in a weekend of insane debauchery and lurid conduct. The Boys TV show has been pretty apt at adapting that sutff so far for the series but they seem to be moving it to the next level in season three's special episode. Newcomer to the cast Jensen Ackles told a story recently about filming this episode, revealing it had an impact on the crew.

