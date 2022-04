The Minnesota Timberwolves were playing in an NBA game that involved a bizarre protest by a spectator for the second time in a matter of five days Saturday. The Timberwolves, less than a week after a spectator glued herself to the court during an NBA Play-In Tournament, saw another woman chain herself to the basketball hoop. It took place as the Timberwolves did their best to lock up Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA playoffs at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO