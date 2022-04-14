ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

By ACACIA CORONADO, PAUL J. WEBER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border finally began breaking Thursday after nearly a week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eased off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken a mounting economic...

Laredo Morning Times

Lawsuit over 'Texas Trump Train' that swarmed Biden bus moves forward

A lawsuit against the "Texas Trump Train" that swarmed a Biden-Harris campaign between San Antonio and Austin in 2020 can now move forward. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas decided in favor of the plaintiffs in Protect Democracy, which includes former Texas Democratic governor candidate Wendy Davis, volunteer Eric Cervini, and bus driver Tim Holloway, according to a news release.
