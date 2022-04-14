Livingstone in the lead at CIAA golf championship

Courtesy: The CIAA

Dunn, NC – The 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Golf Championship teed off today (April 14) at Chicora Golf Club in Dunn, NC. Livingstone College sits atop of the leaderboard after the first round of competition with a team score of 290 (+6).



The Blue Bears finished with a slight six stroke lead over reigning champion Virginia Union , who finished day one with a score of 295 (+11), while Fayetteville State rounded out the top three with a team score of 305 (+21).

Individually, Xavier Proctor of Livingstone College and Alkin Barkley of Virginia Union are tied for first place after shooting 69 (-2) in round one. Livingstone’s Joel Basalaine (70, -1) joined Proctor and Barkley as the only players to shoot under par in round one to sit in third place while Fayetteville State teammates Brandon Jones (72, +1) and Zack Martin (73, +2) round out the top five finishers on the day.



Heading into the second and final round competition is tight as the top 10 players sit within six strokes of the lead.



Complete results from day one of action as well as the updated pairings and tee times for day two of the conference championship can be viewed by clicking HERE or by visiting http://www.golfstat.com/ .



Competition at the 2022 CIAA Golf Championship will continue tomorrow morning with the first tee at 9 a.m.

