ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Omicron subvariant now accounts for most new Colorado COVID infections

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UBFS_0f9k7nsX00
FILE - A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a health campaign poster from the One NGO, in an underpass leading to Westminster underground train station, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared to record levels in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. Matt Dunham - staff, AP

A subvariant of the coronavirus's omicron strain now accounts for a majority of the new COVID-19 infections in Colorado, sending cases ticking upward slightly.

But the state Department of Public Health and Environment says Coloradans as a whole still have population-level immunity, widespread in the wake of omicron's emergence earlier this year. COVID-19 hospitalizations have not increased and are at their lowest levels in more than two years.

The omicron subvariant, designated officially as BA.2, accounted for more than 76% of new COVID-19 infections at the end of March, according to the most recent state data. It displaced the primary omicron strain, which has dominated COVID-19 cases in Colorado since mid-December, when it arrived in the state in full force.

Cases in the state have ticked upward slightly this month, though they remain far below the levels seen at many other periods of the pandemic. According to data updated Thursday afternoon, Colorado has averaged about 412 new cases each day over the past week. That's up from 326.7 two weeks ago and is slightly below the figure from March 14.

Still, the current average of 412 new daily cases is below any point between mid-July and mid-March.

Hospitalizations, long considered among the most important metrics by state and public health authorities, have not ticked upward in Colorado. There were 77 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, when data was most recently updated. That's down slightly from last week and is nearly half the hospitalization total from mid-March.

State and public health officials have said that BA.2 would likely become the dominant variant in Colorado, as it has in the country as a whole, and that it would lead to an increase in cases. But, they've said, the high level of immunity to omicron — estimated by researchers to be roughly 90% in Colorado — should help the state avoid another surge and provide for a period of pandemic calm that lasts at least into the early summer.

Comments / 3

Related
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Omicron Subvariant#Coloradans
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy