ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

UPDATE: Stillwater police ID person killed, person arrested after shooting outside business

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.): A person was shot dead in Stillwater following an altercation inside a barbershop.

Stillwater Police Department officials said 25-year-old Landon Ray Aufleger was shot and killed. Officers arrested 25-year-old Darren Joseph Bacchus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Lfc_0f9k7ghS00

Stillwater police were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street at 5:26 p.m. Thursday regarding shots fired.

Police learned that a fight broke out inside Headliners Barbershop, 1203 S. Main, according to Stillwater Police Department officials.

The fight continued out into the business’ parking lot.

Aufleger got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, heading east on 12th. The suspect opened fire on the departing vehicle, according to police officials.

The vehicle stopped at 12th and Lewis. Aufleger died at the scene.

Bacchus was arrested outside the barbershop and taken to the Police Department’s jail.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

UPDATE: Stillwater police confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The shooting occurred at around 5:50 p.m.

Police are asking community members to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACDzo_0f9k7ghS00
The scene of a deadly shooting in Stillwater.

Information has not been provided on whether a suspect has been developed.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.

Original Story

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Stillwater police are at the scene of a shooting.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street Thursday evening.

2-year-old killed after being hit in Oklahoma driveway

Authorities are asking community members to avoid that area as it is not yet secured.

A Stillwater Police Department official told KFOR that a couple of blocks in the area are being blocked off.

Moore Police: 15-year-old charged in another teen’s shooting death; second suspect still outstanding

Details have not been provided on whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robbery at north Tulsa park leads to shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery at Chamberlain Park on Saturday night led to a shooting. Around 9:30 p.m. police say a group of four boys stole shoes from another boy at the park near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Police...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy