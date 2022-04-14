UPDATE: Stillwater police ID person killed, person arrested after shooting outside business

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.): A person was shot dead in Stillwater following an altercation inside a barbershop.

Stillwater Police Department officials said 25-year-old Landon Ray Aufleger was shot and killed. Officers arrested 25-year-old Darren Joseph Bacchus.

Stillwater police were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street at 5:26 p.m. Thursday regarding shots fired.

Police learned that a fight broke out inside Headliners Barbershop, 1203 S. Main, according to Stillwater Police Department officials.

The fight continued out into the business’ parking lot.

Aufleger got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, heading east on 12th. The suspect opened fire on the departing vehicle, according to police officials.

The vehicle stopped at 12th and Lewis. Aufleger died at the scene.

Bacchus was arrested outside the barbershop and taken to the Police Department’s jail.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

UPDATE: Stillwater police confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The shooting occurred at around 5:50 p.m.

Police are asking community members to avoid the area.

The scene of a deadly shooting in Stillwater.

Information has not been provided on whether a suspect has been developed.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.

Original Story

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Stillwater police are at the scene of a shooting.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street Thursday evening.

Authorities are asking community members to avoid that area as it is not yet secured.

A Stillwater Police Department official told KFOR that a couple of blocks in the area are being blocked off.

Details have not been provided on whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.