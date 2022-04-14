ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tesla recalls vehicles over ‘Boombox’ feature again

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrdKs_0f9k7ew000

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is issuing a recall of nearly 595,000 vehicles due to a feature that could pose a danger to pedestrians — it’s the second time this year the “Boombox” feature has triggered a recall.

The current recall covers certain Model Y, X and S vehicles made from 2020 through 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Thursday. Model 3 vehicles made from 2017 through 2022 are also included. NHTSA explains that the “Boombox” feature in these models could play over external speakers, masking sounds to warn pedestrians of an approaching vehicle. About 594,717 vehicles were recalled in February for the same issue.

You can visit Joshua Tree for free this weekend

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to disable Boombox functionality while vehicles are in drive, neutral or reverse modes, free of charge. The recall will also disable Boombox during Summon and Smart Summon modes, which let users move certain models to their location using GPS.

The Tesla recall identification number is SB-22-00-003.

Owners who had Boombox issues remedied under the February recall will also need to have the new software installed, Tesla says.

Tesla is expected to mail owner notification letters by June 6. In the meantime, owners can contact Tesla at (877) 798-3752 or the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Joshua Tree, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Motley Fool

Demand for Tesla Vehicles Is Through the Roof

Depending on the Tesla model you order, you could take delivery as late as the middle of next year. A backlog increase comes even as Tesla has increased the prices of its vehicles several times. Boosting production is a major focus for the company in 2022. You’re reading a free...
ECONOMY
News On 6

GMC Recalls 740,000 Vehicles Due To Headlights Threat

GMC is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles, saying its headlights pose a threat to other drivers. The carmaker says it is recalling 740,000 small SUVS because the headlights can be too bright and cause glare for other drivers. The recall affects GMC Terrain model vehicles from the 2010 through...
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Z06 Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably. It wasn’t too long ago we covered a C7 Corvette Z06 trying to impress an S550 Mustang on a four-lane road. That story was controversial since some felt the Ford driver goaded the Chevy driver into racing, but the resulting crash was painful to watch. Now we have another example of a C7 Z06 driver trying to look cool and failing miserably, and no this isn’t us saying we hate Corvettes or Z06s or Chevrolets or whatever.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Boombox#The Recall#Nexstar#Nhtsa#Gps#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CARS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Zoomed Higher Again

Tesla ( TSLA -0.53% ) stock has the pedal to the metal. For the eighth day in a row, shares of the electric car superstar roared higher -- up 2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. A couple of positive news items today may explain why Tesla shares continue...
STOCKS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy