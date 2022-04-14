ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Woman sentenced in fatal crash during Wichita police chase

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMJ.com

VIDEO: YPD bodycam shows chase leading to fatal crash

EDITOR’S NOTE: Although parts of the video are blurred, it may include images and audio that some viewers may find disturbing. Bodycam video released by the Youngstown Police Department shows moments of a pursuit leading to a fatal crash on the city’s South Side on Tuesday. Officers who...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTAJ

Woman faces charges in fatal 2021 motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kittanning woman faces charges surrounding a July 2021 crash that killed a motorcycle driver and seriously injured his passenger. Carrie L. Toy, 65, told police she was driving south on Route 36 in Rose Township and was looking for a parking spot when she turned left and hit 49-year-old […]
KITTANNING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Wood
WISN

Shots fired at Cudahy police during chase

SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Police arrested a Green Bay man who they said shot at officers during a chase early Tuesday morning. According to police, a Cudahy police officer tried to stop a car for speeding about 1:40 a.m. near South Packard Avenue and East Mallory Avenue. Officers said...
CUDAHY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#Murder
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
KWQC

Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 48-year-old man dead in May. Michelle R. Fix, 54, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony in October. According...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigates alleged arson at apartment complex

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson in Manhattan. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for arson in the 1000 block of Garden Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Evergreen Apartments reported an unknown suspect burned part of a fence at the location.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report April 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HERNAN ARROYO, JR., 24, Manhattan, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $2000. CHRISTOPHER CURTIS LUSEBRINK, 37, Manhattan, Duty of...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy