The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 26 DAYS AGO