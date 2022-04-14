ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ordergroove Joins Shopify’s ‘Certified App’ Club

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Relationship commerce company Ordergroove has been named to the new subscription category of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner directory. “With this designation, Ordergroove leads a highly selective and curated list of apps in the Shopify Plus ecosystem,” the company said on its website Thursday (April 14). “This certification establishes the...

Fast Company

How the Metaverse will change the way we interact with brands

Everything about the way you live your life will be different within 10 years. The Metaverse has reached peak hype; per Gartner’s hype cycle definition, this means it’s at the “peak of inflated expectations.” This may be due in part to Facebook’s name change to Meta, the fact that individuals are paying millions of dollars for digital properties, or the fact that your kids are spending hours immersed in digital worlds already.
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
Sourcing Journal

Target Beta Tests Massive ThredUp-Powered Resale Platform

Click here to read the full article. Target has reunited with ThredUp to launch a curated recommerce site that the latter’s founder and CEO James Reinhart contends is “larger than every other branded resale shop out there…combined.” Though CNBC reported Friday that Target launched its ThredUp-powered initiative in late March, it appears neither company has done much to promote the site, which is labeled as being in its “beta” phase. The webpage does not come up when searching “Target ThredUp” on Google, and neither company appears to have included any mention of their collaboration on their websites or in their email...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the LinkedIn Learning App to Boost Your Skills

LinkedIn Learning is the social network’s contribution to digital education. You may be more familiar with the web-based version, but the mobile app is also worth your time. You get the same variety of professional tools and courses, but it’s in a smaller, handier layout. Here’s everything you can do to boost your skills with the LinkedIn Learning app, available on Android and iOS.
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know

Amazon Prime Day has evolved into one of the year's biggest shopping days. And as if Amazon wasn't already bursting with can't-miss deals across major categories like lifestyle, tech, home, clothing and more year-round, Prime Day is basically the culmination of the retailer's hottest savings — all conveniently packed into one major shopping event.
BGR.com

Costco is making a major change starting next week

Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
pymnts

Lack of Understanding Holds Back Digital Payments Innovation

Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
pymnts

NEW DATA: Why Amazon Is Winning the Retail Battle Over Walmart

Amazon captured the retail mountaintop in 2021 for the first time in its 27-year history, taking the upper hand in its ongoing battle with Walmart for dominance of the United States retail space — and it is not letting go. The eCommerce giant now generates more retail sales in...
pymnts

24% of Credit Union Members Would Switch FIs for Digital Innovations

When consumers are picking a financial institution, digital features make a difference. In fact, 24% of credit union members would consider switching to new financial institutions over innovation, according to “Credit Union Innovation,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration based on a survey of 4,832 U.S. consumers, 101 credit union decision-makers and 51 FinTech executives.
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
pymnts

EMEA Weekly: Ethereum Gets Closer to an Eco-Friendlier Version 2.0, but Next-Gen Scalability Delayed; South African Strauss & Co. to Host NFT Auction for Fine Wines

In this week’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, the second generation Ethereum will be delayed until at least 2023; and South African auction house Strauss & Co. has partnered with five of the country’s wineries to offer fine wine non-fungible tokens to the highest bidders. Plus,...
pymnts

Beyond Cash, Debit, Credit — Alternatives Will no Longer be an Option

The pandemic threw traditional technology implementation cycles out the window for many financial institutions as consumers turned to their digital devices to do all their banking. In the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened,” NCR President and General Manager Doug Brown says that many executives found a silver lining – realizing they can move faster than they ever thought before while still achieving success.
pymnts

Crypto Payment Firm Mercuryo, Volt Partner to Launch Open Banking Transactions

Mercuryo, the London-based cryptocurrency payments company, has launched open banking payments in their cryptocurrency wallet, facilitated by payments gateway Volt, the companies announced Tuesday (April 12). Used by more than 2 million customers across the globe, the real-time account-to-account payments (A2A) network offers Mercuryo wallet users and their business partners...
