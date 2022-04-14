ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Best of Nebraska: Your Top Photos of the Week

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A collection of this week’s...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

WOWT

Nebraska commemorates Agriculture Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts declared this week Agriculture Week during a news conference Monday at the capitol. The governor welcomed representatives of Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Cattlemen, and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association to the announcement.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
KSNB Local4

Reactions for Herbster’s campaign stops in Nebraska not all positive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster hosted a rally inside the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Park on Wednesday. He was joined by Donald Trump Jr. for the day’s events, as the pair started by making stops in North Platte and Scottsbluff, then made their way to the largest of the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Two Omaha teachers retire at 45 years

The FBI warns of an increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys. The war in Ukraine has caused another kind of heartless enemy to emerge and the victims could be right here in Nebraska and Iowa. Updated: 50 minutes ago. An administrator at the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A move to another state can be exciting and stressful. It can also deliver a surprise with the final bill. That happened to an Omaha couple who used a moving broker. What movers didn’t take, the Grantham’s pack in their car. ”I had to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General is seeking disciplinary action against an Omaha psychiatrist. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, the state of Nebraska claims Omaha psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Wigington developed relationships with two patients under his care. The Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
13 WHAM

Your Photos: Magnificent skies

Rochester, N.Y. — Wednesday's sunrise was spectacular - and many of you captured its beauty. If you snapped a photo, send it to us and it may appear on air or online.
ROCHESTER, NY
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Rolling closures on Interstate 80 in Wyoming nearing Nebraska border

CHEYENNE - Rolling closures on Interstate 80 in Wyoming reached Cheyenne on Wednesday afternoon. The westbound lanes were closed from Cheyenne to Rawlins due to winter conditions and vehicle crashes in the mountains. The eastbound lanes are closed from the Utah border to Rawlins. According to the WeatherEye Weather Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
97X

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE

