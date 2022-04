Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both opted for monochromatic looks as they attended the 2022 Revolve Festival together on Saturday.The SKIMS founder arrived in an all-grey ensemble from Rick Owens, including an asymmetrical one-shoulder crop top and a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high split up one leg.She accessorised the look with lace-up heeled sandals, futuristic sunglasses and a Coperni handbag.Video footage from the event, which is taking place in Palm Springs during the first weekend of Coachella music festival, showed Kardashian posing for photographs alongside her half-sister.Jenner wore an all-white look, opting for a cropped white tank top, paired...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO