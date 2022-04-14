ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry ‘optimistic’ that he will play Game 1 against Denver

By Phil Mayer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is “optimistic” that he will back for Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets , Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a foot injury.

“He’s optimistic that he’ll play on Saturday but we’ll have to re-evaluate tomorrow to see how his foot responds overnight,” Kerr said. “But, right now, things are looking good. His conditioning is good. Good for him to get out there and play because the speed of the game, he’s got to feel out all that stuff, get some rust off. But good day overall.”

Kerr went on to say that Curry would be on a minutes restriction if he does play. Kerr said Curry will not play 30-35 minutes.

If Curry returns, the Warriors will be at near full-strength for the playoffs. Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green both returned from injuries in March. It would also mark the first time Curry, Green and Klay Thompson played together in the postseason since 2019.

Warriors vs. Nuggets: When and where to watch

The Warriors and Nuggets will play Game 1 of their series Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Warriors posted a 53-29 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are the No. 6 seed.

