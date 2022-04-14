ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss After Revealing Sexy Bathtub Proposal: Photo

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: CARR / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were acting like two lovesick high schoolers by kissing in a driveway and we are totally here for it! The recently engaged couple were spotted packing on the PDA after Ben, 49, pulled his Mercedes into the driveway of their home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 13). Jennifer, 52, came around the car to meet her beau and the two couldn’t keep their hands — or lips — off each other!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed in their driveway in April 2022. (CARR / BACKGRID)

Dressed casually chic in black overalls and a white tee, the Marry Me star looked loved up while wrapping her arms around Ben. JLo was a vision, per usual, with her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose as she let her natural beauty take center stage going virtually makeup free. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a dark plaid shirt, as he showered his fiancé with smooches.

The PDA-filled session came after Jennifer revealed details about how Ben popped the question for the second time. Taking to her new “On The JLo” newsletter, she said the Deep Waters actor asked her to be his wife while she was relaxing in a bubble bath! “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES,” Jennifer added. How sweet!

The couple reconnected in April 2021 after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 19 years prior. Jennifer added to her newsletter that she and Ben had “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” Please pass the tissues.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’

Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aydin Says The ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Was ‘Emotionally Draining’: ‘Andy Was Scolding Us’

While it’s still going to a few weeks before The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs, the ladies filmed the season-ending special on March 31, and according to Jennifer Aydin, it was “action-packed”. During an appearance on Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! — HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast — on Monday, April 11, Jennifer told us “[the reunion] was very emotionally draining, and it was exhausting. It was a long day. There were many times where we were just talking in circles. Some resolution was made, [and] some was not”.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Gazes At Jennifer Lopez During iHeart Music Awards

"L" is for the way you look at me ... so says Jennifer Lopez as BF Ben Affleck longingly admires her during the singer's acceptance speech. J Lo was onstage at the iHeart Music Awards Tuesday night, accepting this year's Icon Award. While thanking her fans for their support over the years, the crowd went nuts, including Ben -- with his 10-year-old son Samuel and her 14-year-old daughter Emme by his side.
MUSIC
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
