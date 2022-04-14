Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss After Revealing Sexy Bathtub Proposal: Photo

Image Credit: CARR / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were acting like two lovesick high schoolers by kissing in a driveway and we are totally here for it! The recently engaged couple were spotted packing on the PDA after Ben, 49, pulled his Mercedes into the driveway of their home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 13). Jennifer, 52, came around the car to meet her beau and the two couldn’t keep their hands — or lips — off each other!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed in their driveway in April 2022. (CARR / BACKGRID)

Dressed casually chic in black overalls and a white tee, the Marry Me star looked loved up while wrapping her arms around Ben. JLo was a vision, per usual, with her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose as she let her natural beauty take center stage going virtually makeup free. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a dark plaid shirt, as he showered his fiancé with smooches.

The PDA-filled session came after Jennifer revealed details about how Ben popped the question for the second time. Taking to her new “On The JLo” newsletter, she said the Deep Waters actor asked her to be his wife while she was relaxing in a bubble bath! “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES,” Jennifer added. How sweet!

The couple reconnected in April 2021 after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 19 years prior. Jennifer added to her newsletter that she and Ben had “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” Please pass the tissues.