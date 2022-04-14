ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing first-degree murder, weapons charges for shooting at Detroit fire station

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is facing several charges for a shooting at a fire station that left one man dead and another injured.

James Andrew Brown, 29, has been arraigned on one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder for the shooting of 25-year-old Jason Cowin and a 47-year-old Detroit man.

Detroit police were called to a fire station in the 6320 block of West Chicago Street, near Livernois and Grand River shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, where they found Cowins being treated by medics.

Cowins was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities allege Brown pulled out two handguns and opened fire into a vehicle that Cowins and the other man were sitting in.

Cowins was fatally wounded, though authorities did not say whether the other man was injured.

Police officials have not said what prompted the shooting or why the men were at a fire station. The motive in the case remained unclear. Authorities did not say whether the men knew Brown.

Brown has also been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

Brown was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. He’s scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 21.

