First Ever Video Of Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars Surface

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards
A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
Powerful ‘space laser’ beaming directly at Earth from 5bn lightyears away detected
A POWERFUL space laser emitted from a distant galaxy has been discovered by astronomers. The beam of radio waves is what scientists call a "megamaser" and this one is the most distant yet, emerging 5BILLION light-years from Earth. It was detected by an international team of scientists using South Africa's...
Hope for life on Mars after scientists discover mysterious rumbling noise ‘we’ve never heard before’
THE search for signs of life on Mars is heating up. In research published last week, scientists claim to have found new evidence of underground volcanic activity on the planet. They say this movement of hot magma is triggering marsquakes, which are similar to earthquakes, in a specific region of...
'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village
A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
A 4 billion-year-old comet 80 miles wide is headed toward Earth
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
What Happened to the Moon on March 4, 2022? Here's Why Experts Are Concerned
The incident occurred more than a month ago at this point, but in early April 2022 a popular Google search term had users wondering: What happened to the moon on March 4, 2022? Let's take a closer look at the collision that has space experts concerned. Article continues below advertisement.
TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee
There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
Column: The end of the world is coming, even if you've heard it all before
Did you skip it? The United Nations' climate change panel just delivered more proof of our stubborn, catastrophic climate passivity.
This Bizarre Hole in The Water Is Not an Optical Illusion. It Actually Exists
When the heavens open up in eastern Napa valley in California, a watery portal to hell can open up, too. If water levels in the Lake Berryessa reservoir at the top of Monticello Dam rise too high, the excess water begins whirlpooling into a big hole, seemingly carved into the surface of the lake.
Elon Musk says the Russian rocket engines Boeing and Lockheed Martin use are 'great,' amid the country's decision to stop supplying the US
In an exclusive interview with the CEO of Insider's parent company, Elon Musk discussed the ties between Russia and US aerospace companies.
'Cannibal' coronal mass ejection will hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph, scientists say
The dazzling northern lights could light up the skies as far south as the northern United States after the detection of 17 solar eruptions blasting from a single sunspot, two of which are headed straight to Earth. The two Earth-directed eruptions have merged into a "cannibal coronal mass ejection" and...
Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'
Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
Elon Musk reveals 3 existential threats he's scared of, including a declining birthrate, religious extremism, and 'artificial intelligence going wrong'
"I spent a lot of time talking about the birthrate thing," Musk said. "That might be the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization."
Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago
Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away
It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Nasa reveals birds-eye image of Mars with a mind-blowing secret hidden inside
THIS is no ordinary photo of Mars. The birds-eye view shared by a Nasa satellite features a rare cameo from one of the planet's only residents. China's Zhurong rover is visible as a small, purple dot nestled between wind-swept dunes. The car-sized robot landed on the Red Planet in May...
Hubble Finds a Massive Planet – 9 Times the Size of Jupiter – Forming Through a Violent Process
Hubble Finds a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way. In general, the formation of planets in our universe can be likened to cooking a meal. Just like the “ingredients” for forming a planet can change, so can the “cooking method.”. Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have...
Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour
The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
The world is 'perilously close' to irreversible climate change. 5 tipping points keep scientists up at night
Five years ago, the United Nations' panel on climate change was charged with drafting a series of reports detailing its science, the effects on the planet and how humanity might save itself. The last of those reports arrived this week, and the news is dire. The world's scientists say the...
Scientists claim they've found a perfectly preserved dinosaur fossil killed when the mass extinction asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago
Dinosaur fossils found at Tanis in North Dakota are believed to date back to the mass extinction event when an asteroid struck 66 million years ago.
