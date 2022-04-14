ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes

By Mitchell Carter
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton is taking a stand against dilapidated and abandoned housing in their community. City leaders are taking action, and they...

www.14news.com

Comments / 2

Mark Allen
3d ago

what?Realtors aren't selling theses houses to property managers,rabid house hunters,and developers? All we hear is how hit the real estate market is and how there's a shortage of inventory. Could it be we've been lied to?

Reply
2
Related
WLFI.com

State Road 38 fire update

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews were on scene of an active structure fire near the Tippecanoe Mall Thursday afternoon. The first call came in reporting smoke coming from Zarate Used Car Dealership just before 4:30. State Road 38 East was temporarily closed between Maple Point Drive and Kingsway Drive...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Wave 3

City announces additional efforts to clear abandoned cars

WAVE News - Friday evening, March 25, 2022. Calls for transparency as JCPS deals with guns and fights. Parents turn to WAVE News Troubleshooters for answer after a huge fight Wednesday at Ballard that flew under the radar and a gun at Valley on Friday. KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing #2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Princeton, IN
Government
City
Princeton, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro construction begins on two projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction is underway on two downtown Owensboro projects. Crews have been lifting steel beams on the new Big Rivers headquarters on West Second St. Contractors are also working on the Riverfront Brio across from the convention center. The Riverfront Brio will include a “Home Two Suites” hotel and apartments. “COVID really […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfie
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man and accomplice charged in alleged coal mine thefts

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Two men are now behind bars after allegedly stealing from a coal mine and then leading law enforcement officers on a chase, ending with a standoff. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says it noticed an unauthorized vehicle on the Peabody Energy property Monday morning. Officials tell us that particular area […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WEHT/WTVW

EPD’s standoff ends with suspect in ambulance

Update – Police say the man involved in the standoff and loaded into the ambulanced had a felony warrant for his arrest. Update – The standoff is over. One male was loaded up into an ambulance and police are leaving the scene. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police has been involved in a standoff in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAND TV

Fire crews on scene of active fire in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WAND)- Firefighters have confirmed they are on the scene of a active fire in Paris, Illinois. Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a fire at Milk Specialties and have advised anyone nearby to avoid the South Main area. WAND is working to learn more details regarding the...
PARIS, IL
WDTN

‘House sized bonfire:’ Abandoned home burns in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-story home caught fire Thursday morning, and crews were still on the scene nearly an hour later. Crews responded to the scene of an abandoned home on the 2200 block of East Third Street in Dayton around 5:48 am. Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no one […]
DAYTON, OH
WSAZ

Abandoned home goes up in flames

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire erupted Tuesday afternoon on Charleston’s West Side, taking down a home and spreading onto the hillside. It happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Leon and Pansy Drive. No one was injured, and the Charleston Fire Department got everything under control. “It...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

The City of Princeton installs new cell towers with 5G capabilities

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–5G will soon be available in one Mercer County city. The City of Princeton is looking towards the future. How? By installing new cell towers within city limits on existing utility poles. A $180,000 investment by Network Building and Consulting LLC is making this possible. Sam Lusk, the Director of the Princeton Economic […]
PRINCETON, WV
FOX59

Funeral services for Morgan County EMS director

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has shared the funeral arrangements for Keenan Blair, who died Wednesday. Blair was the director of the Morgan County EMS. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at One Christian Church. The funeral service is scheduled to immediately follow at […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy