NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about an explosion in Marinette County that left two people with serious injuries and killed the couple’s two dogs. As we reported this weekend, the explosion happened just after 9 A.M. Sunday morning at a mobile home off Payette Rd. in the Town of Niagara. Authorities don’t suspect foul play. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened as a man was trying to light the propane furnace that had gone out at least once before.

NIAGARA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO