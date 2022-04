My life was very different when I lived in New York City. I woke up every day at 6 a.m. in order to get ready, grab coffee on the way to the train (where I’d squeeze onto a seat and read a book amongst the hustle and bustle of hundreds of people hopping on and off), and make it into work by 8 a.m. (ish). Now, it’s a miracle if I’m up before 8 a.m. and I very rarely see other people before noon. And back then, getting lash extensions and fills every few weeks was like clockwork—even though it regularly irritated my eyes and made my anxiety spike during the process. Now, I swear by two incredible (and much more affordable!) lash products to achieve similar voluminous results. Bonus: This workaround gives me many, many hours back (which I spend sleeping in, obvs).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO