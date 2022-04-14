Police: Oklahoma City man murdered, woman he lived with arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – One woman is facing charges in the death of an Oklahoma City man .

According to a police report, it all started with some sort of fight between two people who lived in a home near NW 19 th and MacArthur.

“At some point, the female pulled out a knife, stabbed a male, ultimately causing his death,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The deadly disagreement unfolded in the late-night to early-morning hours on Wednesday.

The victim, 22-year-old Roger Gwinn, was rushed to the hospital – police say – with the suspect, 25-year-old Tacoya Russell, in the car.

Tacoya Russell Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“She ultimately drove him or was a passenger in vehicle that drove him to the hospital. He arrived at the hospital by private vehicle,” Knight said.

Police were called to the hospital where they learned the victim had just passed away.

“He died just a short time after showing up at the hospital,” said Knight.

Neighbors who spoke to KFOR but didn’t want to go on camera, say their street has been busy with authorities searching for answers.

“Homicide detectives came out, CSI detectives came out, processed the scene,” said Knight.

Ultimately, Russell was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this time.

Russell is facing a charge of First Degree Murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.