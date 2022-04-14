Fire tears through 6 apartments in LI gated community

SYOSSET, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Twenty fire departments responded to a fire that spread through a Syosset gated community Wednesday night.

The blaze started around 10 p.m. at Hidden Ridge condominium complex and quickly spread to six of the garden style apartments, badly damaging all of them.

The fire reignited twice, forcing firefighters to return after they thought the situation was under control.

Three residents were treated for minor injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.