Four former Hogs have eyes on NBA title as playoffs set to start

Arkansas basketball had arguably its best season from former Razorbacks in the NBA in 2021-22. Now four of those ex-Hogs are seeking an NBA title.

The Razorbacks had seven players in the NBA at one point this season. It’s the most Arkansas has had in top pro league in the world at a time since 1999 when a different seven were on NBA rosters.

Bobby Portis , who won the NBA championship with Milwaukee last year, had even better individual season this year. Moses Moody tied a record with Golden State in his rookie season to put his name alongside none other than Stephen Curry . Patrick Beverley helped Minnesota to a play-in round win earlier in the week and remains one of the league’s best defenders. Isaiah Joe took a step forward with Philadelphia. Daniel Gafford started most of the season for Washington. Mason Jones had a cup of coffee with the Lakers. Even Joe Johnson , the most successful former Arkansas player in the NBA the last couple decades, had a return to the top level.

Portis’, Moody’s, Beverley’s and Joe’s teams all made the playoffs. Play-in games continue Friday before the traditional No. 1 seed through No. 8 seed tournament begins Saturday.

This is a closer look at the Hogs vying for a championship.

Bobby Portis - F - Milwaukee Bucks

Jul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) celebrates with Brook Lopez (11) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Portis was an All-American in his second and final season in Fayetteville, turning the year into a No. 22 selection in the 2015 NBA draft. In his second full season with the Bucks, Portis set career highs across the board. He started 59 games, averaged 29 minutes a night, scored 14.6 points per game and grabbed more than nine rebounds per outing. All were the best marks of his career. Milwaukee is the No. 3 seed in the East after finishing 51-31. The Bucks open Sunday against No. 6 Chicago.

Patrick Beverley - G - Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb 13, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) celebrates a made three pointer in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Beverley's 10-year career has seen him be a starter in nine. He remains one of the league's best perimeter defenders. This season, Bev averaged 9.2 points (his most since 2017-18) in 58 games, 54 of which he started. He dishes out 4.6 assists, grabs 4.1 rebounds and nabs 1.3 steals a night on top of that. Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the regular playoffs. The Timberwolves open Saturday as the No. 7 against No. 2 Memphis.

Isaiah Joe - G - Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 11, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts while defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joe, a Fort Smith Northside product, spent two years with the Razorbacks, as well and is now in his second year with the 76ers. Joe's playing time was spotty during the regular season, but he played in 55 games off the bench for Philadelphia. The 76ers are the No. 4 seed in the East after they finished with a 51-31 record and open Saturday against No. 5 Toronto.

Moses Moody - G - Golden State

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Moody was the No. 14 pick in last year's draft, though he found himself playing behind legends in Curry and Klay Thompson this season. Golden State sent him to the G League last week to help the affiliate. He is expected back up with the big club for the playoffs. Moody played in 52 games, starting 11, this season and averaged 4.4 points a game. He had fallen out of the Warriors' rotation the last three weeks, playing double-digit minutes just three times before his send-down. Golden State is the No. 3 seed in the West and will open Saturday against No. 6 Denver.

1

1