ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Four former Hogs have eyes on NBA title as playoffs set to start

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbMmJ_0f9k1Ynm00

Arkansas basketball had arguably its best season from former Razorbacks in the NBA in 2021-22. Now four of those ex-Hogs are seeking an NBA title.

The Razorbacks had seven players in the NBA at one point this season. It’s the most Arkansas has had in top pro league in the world at a time since 1999 when a different seven were on NBA rosters.

Bobby Portis , who won the NBA championship with Milwaukee last year, had even better individual season this year. Moses Moody tied a record with Golden State in his rookie season to put his name alongside none other than Stephen Curry . Patrick Beverley helped Minnesota to a play-in round win earlier in the week and remains one of the league’s best defenders. Isaiah Joe took a step forward with Philadelphia. Daniel Gafford started most of the season for Washington. Mason Jones had a cup of coffee with the Lakers. Even Joe Johnson , the most successful former Arkansas player in the NBA the last couple decades, had a return to the top level.

Portis’, Moody’s, Beverley’s and Joe’s teams all made the playoffs. Play-in games continue Friday before the traditional No. 1 seed through No. 8 seed tournament begins Saturday.

This is a closer look at the Hogs vying for a championship.

Bobby Portis - F - Milwaukee Bucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRPZU_0f9k1Ynm00 Jul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) celebrates with Brook Lopez (11) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Portis was an All-American in his second and final season in Fayetteville, turning the year into a No. 22 selection in the 2015 NBA draft. In his second full season with the Bucks, Portis set career highs across the board. He started 59 games, averaged 29 minutes a night, scored 14.6 points per game and grabbed more than nine rebounds per outing. All were the best marks of his career. Milwaukee is the No. 3 seed in the East after finishing 51-31. The Bucks open Sunday against No. 6 Chicago.

Patrick Beverley - G - Minnesota Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvQT5_0f9k1Ynm00 Feb 13, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) celebrates a made three pointer in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Beverley's 10-year career has seen him be a starter in nine. He remains one of the league's best perimeter defenders. This season, Bev averaged 9.2 points (his most since 2017-18) in 58 games, 54 of which he started. He dishes out 4.6 assists, grabs 4.1 rebounds and nabs 1.3 steals a night on top of that. Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the regular playoffs. The Timberwolves open Saturday as the No. 7 against No. 2 Memphis.

Isaiah Joe - G - Philadelphia 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGgv1_0f9k1Ynm00 Jan 11, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts while defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joe, a Fort Smith Northside product, spent two years with the Razorbacks, as well and is now in his second year with the 76ers. Joe's playing time was spotty during the regular season, but he played in 55 games off the bench for Philadelphia. The 76ers are the No. 4 seed in the East after they finished with a 51-31 record and open Saturday against No. 5 Toronto.

Moses Moody - G - Golden State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKN7H_0f9k1Ynm00 Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Moody was the No. 14 pick in last year's draft, though he found himself playing behind legends in Curry and Klay Thompson this season. Golden State sent him to the G League last week to help the affiliate. He is expected back up with the big club for the playoffs. Moody played in 52 games, starting 11, this season and averaged 4.4 points a game. He had fallen out of the Warriors' rotation the last three weeks, playing double-digit minutes just three times before his send-down. Golden State is the No. 3 seed in the West and will open Saturday against No. 6 Denver.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Finals#Ex Hogs#Golden State#Lakers#Moody#The Phoenix Suns
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Updated NBA Draft Order after Pelicans stun Clippers to make playoffs

With the NBA play-in tournament behind us and only the postseason to look forward to, the Draft order is set for all teams that did not make the playoffs. The Clippers held a double-digit lead over the Pelicans entering the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to survive the impending surge. Brandon Ingram and Co. took Willie Green’s inspirational words to heart, and mounted a comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes He Did Not Have Good 2021-22 Season Because He Didn’t Average Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook laid it all out during his exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2021-22 season was a disappoint on many levels, but the Westbrook experiment turned out worst than most would have expected. Westbrook declined to take much accountability for how the season went, and even so far as to say he never felt like he was able to be himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Emoni Bates Transferring From Memphis: Fans React

Emoni Bates is done playing for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. The former five-star recruit is making a significant change to his basketball future. On Saturday, Bates told On3 that he intends to enter into the NCAA transfer portal. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy