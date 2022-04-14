ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DATCP: Bird flu found in flocks in three more Wisconsin counties

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8Crj_0f9k1Kgq00

MADISON, Wis. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been discovered in three more Wisconsin counties, bringing the total number of flocks where cases have been found in the state to seven, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Thursday.

The agency said new cases have been found in backyard mixed-species flocks in Columbia and Sheboygan counties and in a 20,000 bird commercial poultry facility in Polk County. Bird flu has also been confirmed in wild birds in multiple counties across the state .

RELATED: 2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads

The first case of the virus in Wisconsin since 2015 was reported at the Cold Spring Egg Farm in Jefferson County in mid-March. More than 2.7 million birds at the facility were killed to keep the virus from spreading.

RELATED: DATCP: Bird flu cases at Jefferson Co. poultry facility, backyard flock in Rock Co. likely came from wild birds

Agriculture officials have said they believed the virus spread to the Jefferson County farm and a backyard flock in Rock County by way of exposure to wild birds.

According to health officials, HPAI does not pose an immediate threat to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Minnesota Residents Are Asked Not To Feed Birds This Spring

For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
MINNESOTA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Jefferson County, WI
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Business
Jefferson County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
B105

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Jefferson Co#Rock Co#Hpai#Channel 3000
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy