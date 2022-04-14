DATCP: Bird flu found in flocks in three more Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been discovered in three more Wisconsin counties, bringing the total number of flocks where cases have been found in the state to seven, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Thursday.

The agency said new cases have been found in backyard mixed-species flocks in Columbia and Sheboygan counties and in a 20,000 bird commercial poultry facility in Polk County. Bird flu has also been confirmed in wild birds in multiple counties across the state .

The first case of the virus in Wisconsin since 2015 was reported at the Cold Spring Egg Farm in Jefferson County in mid-March. More than 2.7 million birds at the facility were killed to keep the virus from spreading.

Agriculture officials have said they believed the virus spread to the Jefferson County farm and a backyard flock in Rock County by way of exposure to wild birds.

According to health officials, HPAI does not pose an immediate threat to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus.

