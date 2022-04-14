Dirt blowing into homes and piling up in yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is causing all sorts of problems from the fire danger to dangerous driving conditions.

It also became a problem for residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood. Blowing dirt is getting into their homes and damaging their lawns.

Looking out her window Ellen Dirnberger cringes with every gust of wind because it brings a wall of dirt with it.

“I’ve never heard wind like this I’ve never seen dirt fly around like this, it actually got into our house,” said Dirnberger.

The dirt is piling up in front of her sliding glass doors and she can see some coming in through the windows of the brand new house.

Across the street, her neighbor, Hillar Birtell, is fighting a losing battle with a broom, even though her front door is protected from the worst of the wind. For Birtell the biggest concern is her lawn. The grass is being smothered.

“Basically everyone on this street has tried like sweeping it out of our yards or whatnot but we feel like all of our grass is just going to die because it is just covered,” said Birtell.

The dirt that is flying around as you can see is pretty fine. And it gets in your eyes and I can feel it in my teeth. Most of the dirt appears to be coming from an open area being prepared for development.

“This morning when I left to drop my daughter off at daycare. I could not even tell it was snow, there was so much dust in the air you couldn’t even see the snow. It almost looks like fog because it makes it all hazy because it is so fine and powdery, said Birtell.

Birtell isn’t sure what they can do. She says her husband may use a power washer or hose, and of course, then they are looking at a muddy mess. For now, all they can do is clean up what they can, and wait for the wind to stop.

