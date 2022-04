Many are unfamiliar with the festive Jewish holiday called Purim. It is celebrated annually on the 14th of the Hebrew month Adar, occurring in late winter and early spring. Purim began this year on Wednesday night on March 16 and ended on March 17 by our calendar. It commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from Haman's plot to annihilate all Jews in one day. Purim is translated as "lots" in ancient Persian - thus the holiday was named as Haman threw lots to determine when he would carry out the plan, as recorded in the book of Esther, or Megillah.

