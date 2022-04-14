ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

By Martin Kielty
The first David Bowie movie to be officially sanctioned by his estate could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Variety reported that Moonage Daydream – first revealed last year – would be streamed on HBO in early 2023 after writer and director Brett Morgen completed work five years after...

