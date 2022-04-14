First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

This is not just a signal, it’s a warning: If you’re waiting for The Batman to come to streaming, its premiere date is just one week away. Matt Reeves’ reinvention of DC Comics’ Dark Knight is still playing in theaters — in fact it made another $6.5 million last weekend alone — but it will debut on Monday, HBO Max on April 18. (If you still subscribe to the HBO cable channel, it will premiere there on Saturday, April 23, at 8PM ET.) Warner Bros. blockbusters now debut on HBO Max 45 days after they premiere in movie theaters. The Batman debuted in theaters on March 4 and 45 days after that is ... April 18. So this really shouldn’t be a surprise.

