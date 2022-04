Stunned fans of Conor McGregor cheered on their hero as the MMA star was pulled over by police for alleged dangerous driving in his £140,000 Bentley Continental in Dublin. McGregor was filmed by fans, who were driving alongside the 33-year-old on the motorway, being chased by a police car on Tuesday night just moments before he was pulled over and arrested.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO