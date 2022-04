AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms crews are currently on the scene of two different accidents with injuries. The first was an accident in South Augusta, just behind the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. A News 12 viewer reported the area of Brown Road and Timberwood Drive had been blocked off for some time. Dispatch confirms the scene is still active, and the call about the accident came in around 3:40 p.m..

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO