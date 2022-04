GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It was almost like a miracle touched the abandoned, historic Black cemetery in Groveland, just west of Orlando. After the state rejected the city’s application for $499,000 to restore a graveyard where 70 souls are believed to be buried, Groveland unexpectedly got word a few weeks ago the funds were suddenly available. A surprise $30 million was put into the pool of grant money for African-American projects around Florida that lawmakers added at the last minute to the final budget.

GROVELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO