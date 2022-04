Many animals have accidentally fallen into the pool before. But a horse? Now THIS is something you don't see every day. A horse down in Suffolk County got itself into a difficult situation when it got stuck in a swimming pool. There are centers around New York that use water therapy for horses, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this horse. The 3-year old horse, named Penny, simply got stuck when walking outside her home.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO