When It Is Tea Time In New York, Head To These 15 Top Tea Houses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the best ways to enjoy a hot afternoon in Florida is with a glass of iced tea in one hand and a fan in the other. There are dozens of variations of iced tea found in the south and most involve using black tea. But in this recipe, Paige uses ginger root and green tea. Once your tea is ready it is time to drizzle honey over the ice and pour in the tea. Get ready to take this tea to your next family outing or just sip and daydream under a shade tree.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO