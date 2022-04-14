Lizzo’s New Music Is Here & It’s ‘About Damn Time’

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo is back!

The star unveiled her highly-anticipated and fittingly titled new single, “About Damn Time,” on Thursday (April 14), via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The track is the introduction to her upcoming album, Special , set to release on July 15.

“Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, all right, it’s about damn time,” the Grammy winner sings in the feel-good chorus, and in the accompanying video, she exits a “Stressed & Sexy” support group and trades her sweatsuit for the ultimate glam look. She gave her fans a little behind-the-scenes peek at the video through a live clip, that you can watch here.

The new single isn’t the only exciting news Lizzo has got up her sleeves this spring The singer-songwriter/flutist extraordinaire also just announced her shapewear brand Yitty, which carries sizes for “ every damn body, ” with a photo of the company’s name temporarily tattooed onto her backside.

Additionally, she’ll be doing a double gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend (April 16), taking on the role of both host and musical guest.

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You . The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart.

Listen to “About Damn Time” below, and pre-order Special here .