ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Online Safety Bill must be strengthened to protect children, NSPCC says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjGOH_0f9jyvue00

The Government must go further in its Online Safety Bill to better tackle grooming and child abuse, the NSPCC has said in a new report.

The children’s charity made the plea in the wake of new data which shows that reports of online child sexual abuse to police have risen by more than a quarter (27%) since 2018 when ministers first promised to legislate against online harms.

In its report Time To Act, the NSPCC said it welcomed the “historic” Online Safety Bill, which is moving through Parliament, but has listed three areas it believes the Bill could be strengthened to better protect children.

Today’s NSPCC report sets out simple but targeted solutions for the Bill to be improved to stop preventable child sexual abuse

It calls for amendments to a clampdown on so-called “breadcrumbing”, where offenders use social media to form networks, advertise a sexual interest in children and signpost to child abuse content hosted on other sites.

The report also calls for private messaging to be brought more into focus by giving regulator Ofcom the power to compel firms to use technology that can identify child abuse and grooming in private messages.

And it says more should be done to tackle cross-platform abuse, suggesting sites should be made to co-operate with each other by law in order to disrupt grooming.

“This historic Online Safety Bill can finally force tech companies to systemically protect children from avoidable harm,” NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said.

“With online child abuse crimes at record levels and the public rightly demanding action, it is crucial this piece of legislation stands as a key pillar of the child protection system for decades to come.

“Today’s NSPCC report sets out simple but targeted solutions for the Bill to be improved to stop preventable child sexual abuse and to finally call time on years of industry failure.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chancellor must help businesses with rising energy bills, groups say

Business groups have called on Rishi Sunak to step in with support to help them manage runaway energy costs as he prepares for Wednesday’s spring statement. Several business groups, representing both big and small firms, told MPs the Government is listening to their concerns – but there has been very little action so far.
INDUSTRY
PennLive.com

Thanks to legislators for writing memos, but they must pass laws to protect children in state custody | PennLive Editorial

After nine long months of waiting, there are finally signs something will happen after the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force spent a year uncovering the brutality children face in state facilities. Four memos have been circulated among legislators to start the process of getting bills passed to stop systemic child...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Online Child Abuse#Online Safety#Nspcc#Parliament
newschain

Pep Guardiola: Cup loss to Liverpool has little impact on City’s league hopes

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race. City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.
newschain

Matt Parkinson and Hasan Ali lead Lancashire to victory at Kent

Lancashire beat Kent by 10 wickets in their LV= Insurance County Championship match at Canterbury, but only after the hosts frustrated them deep into the final day. Matt Parkinson finished with match figures of seven for 158, while Hasan Ali took three for 36 in Kent’s second innings, but the visitors were held up by a defiant rearguard action from Ben Compton, who became the first Kent batter to score centuries in each of his first three innings for the club.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Bruno Guimaraes wants to become Newcastle great

Bruno Guimaraes wants to write himself into Newcastle folklore after announcing his arrival on Tyneside in style. The 24-year-old Brazil international has already established himself as a cult hero with the Toon Army with only 11 appearances for the club under his belt, the most recent of which saw him head home a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to beat Leicester 2-1 on Sunday.
SOCCER
newschain

Volunteers to drive ambulances as service continues to face pressure

Volunteers will drive ambulances for some patients in need as part of a pilot scheme due to launch next month. It comes as new figures last week showed ambulance response times and A&E performance in England have dropped to their lowest levels on record while the backlog of patients waiting for care has continued to grow.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Jurgen Klopp must decide on defensive options against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make over which centre-back to pair with Virgil Van Dijk for the visit of Manchester United. Ibrahima Konate has scored the opening goal in his last three matches, including in their Wembley FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at the weekend when Joel Matip, preferred for the league game against their title rivals, was rested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Why Florence is the perfect destination to let your creative juices (and fine wines) flow

Sliding a large sheet of thin paper from a folder and smoothing it out on the table in front of him, Roberto Guarnieri is setting out the ground rules of art for amateurs. “The first rule is to enjoy, you must smile,” the retired architect, artist and co-owner of Studio Iguarnieri (iguarnieri.it) tells the group of four gathered on the grass outside the peach and custard coloured walls of Villa La Massa, a historic hotel perched on a picturesque bend of the river Arno, just outside Florence.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol

Ukraine’s state security service has posted a video of a Ukrainian politician held on a treason charge offering himself in exchange for the evacuation of Mariupol’s trapped civilians. The video of Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party with personal ties to Russian president Vladimir...
POLITICS
newschain

No Punchestown for Constitution Hill

Nicky Henderson has confirmed Constitution Hill will not take on Honeysuckle at Punchestown next week and will instead head off on his summer break. Constitution Hill produced a scintillating display when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by 22 lengths at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Two hours later, superstar...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy