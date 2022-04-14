ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Good Friday set to be hottest day of year, experts predict

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sY7aF_0f9jysGT00

Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs of up to 23C were expected in London, breaking the record of 20.8C from March.

But the warm weather will not be limited to the capital, with the mercury predicted to reach the high teens in northern areas including Yorkshire and parts of Scotland.

“It’s looking like Friday will be the warmest day of the year with highs of 22 to 23C, probably most likely in London,” the forecaster said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGYBj_0f9jysGT00
Beach-goers have been encouraged to ‘stick on the sunscreen’ to protect against higher-than-average levels of UV (PA Wire)

“The current highest temperature is 20.8C which was recorded in two places – St James Park in London on 23 March and Treknow in Cornwall on 25 March – so we should beat that tomorrow. Widely, it will be quite a warm day.”

Mr Keates said although there may not be uninterrupted blue skies, most areas of the UK would enjoy sunny spells and high temperatures.

He urged beach-goers to “stick on the sunscreen” and drink plenty of water to protect against higher-than-average UV levels.

The strength of UV rays could hit 6, which is considered “high” on the Met Office’s index.

This increase has been caused by slightly depleted stratospheric ozone, which helps protect Earth from the rays, he said.

Naturally occurring reactions in the atmosphere as well as man-made emissions both contribute to the phenomenon, which is usually temporary, the forecaster added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2h8s_0f9jysGT00
Mist hangs over St Mary and All Saints Church in Fotheringhay, Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “It’s a naturally fluctuating cycle, in part not helped by human emissions. There will be a short-term, slight depletion (in stratospheric ozone)… and the sun gets stronger in mid-April as well.

“So if you’re going to be outside for a long time, stick on the sunscreen and protect yourself basically as there’s a slightly elevated risk of sunburn.”

Mr Keates said that some coastal areas may experience “misty and murky” conditions caused by cloud earlier in the day but a lot of areas would be “bright if not sunny”.

Late in the afternoon there could be some showers across the Pennines and southern Scotland, but they are unlikely to be heavy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian woman ‘very excited’ to open hairdressing business in London

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv on the day Russia invaded said she is “very excited” to be launching her own hairdressing business in south-east London. Since February 27, Elena Lishchun has been staying with her daughter, Anna Walker, who has lived in the UK for seven years and helped find Ms Lishchun a place to work near her home in Greenwich.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Met Office#Yorkshire#Uv#The Met Office
newschain

Brandy Love too good for Grade One rivals at Fairyhouse

Cheltenham Festival heroine Love Envoi had to make do with the runner-up spot as Brandy Love provided Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse. Harry Fry’s Love Envoi stretched her unbeaten record over hurdles to five in the...
WORLD
newschain

New GCSE in climate science to be launched

A new natural history GCSE will be launched next week, focusing on how pupils can protect the planet. The qualification will be available from September 2025 and is set to be announced by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Thursday. The Department for Education said that the qualification will allow pupils...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
newschain

McLoughlin and Donoghue deliver Fairyhouse double

Trainer Dermot McLoughlin, jockey Keith Donoghue and owner-breeder Pat Conway enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Fairyhouse after combining to win the first two races on Easter Sunday. Tipperary bumper winner Imperial Ruler was the 6-4 favourite for the opening Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle, having finished second on...
SPORTS
newschain

Volunteers to drive ambulances as service continues to face pressure

Volunteers will drive ambulances for some patients in need as part of a pilot scheme due to launch next month. It comes as new figures last week showed ambulance response times and A&E performance in England have dropped to their lowest levels on record while the backlog of patients waiting for care has continued to grow.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Rangers come from behind to defeat Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden

Rangers came from behind in the most dramatic fashion to beat Celtic 2-1 in extra time at Hampden Park to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Hearts. The Light Blues had edged the first half of a pulsating semi-final but there was little between the teams after the break until the 64th minute when Hoops left-back Greg Taylor fired in from the edge of the box.
SOCCER
newschain

Cyprus scraps Covid testing rules in bid to boost tourism

Authorities in Cyprus have made travelling to the Mediterranean island nation easier by rescinding the need to undergo any Covid-19 tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival. According to the new regulations, only unvaccinated people who have not contracted and recovered from the coronavirus must undergo a PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy