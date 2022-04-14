Stranded Mom Seeks Help in Otway

Just after 11 am, a woman in a tough situation called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office looking for help.

She said that she got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, and he took off with the car. She said she was stranded with a one-year-old and no car seat and needed a ride.

The Sheriff’s Office told her they would not transport her, but when she said her boyfriend stole her vehicle, a deputy was dispatched to speak with her.