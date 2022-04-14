ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otway, OH

Stranded Mom Seeks Help in Otway

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Just after 11 am, a woman in a tough situation called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office looking for help.

She said that she got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, and he took off with the car. She said she was stranded with a one-year-old and no car seat and needed a ride.

The Sheriff’s Office told her they would not transport her, but when she said her boyfriend stole her vehicle, a deputy was dispatched to speak with her.

Portsmouth, OH
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

