ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

List of 2022 Easter Egg Events in Texarkana

By Jeff Easterling
texarkanafyi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLots to do this Easter weekend, and there are a lot of events around the area for boys and girls to hunt Easter eggs and have some fun. Take a look at the list and add any we may have missed....

texarkanafyi.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Richmond, TX
City
Fouke, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, TX
Government
Texarkana, AR
Government
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunt#Trinity Baptist Church
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSLA

Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign

LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) — Community safety is a major concern for an East Texas city after several members of its Police Department decided to resign. Linden police units were parked at the police station Monday instead of patrolling the streets. That’s because half of the department’s six members have turned in their resignations.
LINDEN, TX
KTAL

Who is running for Shreveport Mayor? 6 already declared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office. Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

A Much Loved Longview, TX Restaurant Closes Doors After 40 Years

Residents in Longview, Texas shared how sad they were to see one of the beloved, long-standing restaurants close their doors as of Sunday, April 10. The Catfish King on Mobberly in Longview has been serving up their deliciousness for four decades. Catfish King and Catering has been a go-to destination for too-good-to-stop-eating shrimp, chicken, chicken fried steak, and of course catfish. Plus they've been known as a favorite caterer for many years, as well.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman wants eviction ruling reversed

SHREVEPORT, La.-- A Shreveport woman wants an eviction removed from her record because she says it is hurting her. Latasha Sherman is certainly not alone in Caddo Parish even if an eviction is taken care of meaning owed fees are paid according to Shreveport city court the eviction will stay on that person's record.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Texarkana man accused of using AirTag to stalk ex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is in jail, charged with stalking and calling in fake bomb threats to avoid probation-required drug tests. According to court documents, a woman filed a complaint with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office claiming that 36-year-old Rex Hackleman harassed her and threatened her with violence around February 19.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy