Visual Art

Good Morning Northland Weather Sketch Gallery

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey kids! Good Morning Northland would like to see your...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Paul James (PJ) Wolfe

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Thursday March 24: Paul James (PJ) Wolfe. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch....
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Our Life in Pictures: Vacation LIFE

Every day on Good Morning Northland, we feature a picture from a viewer for Our Life in Pictures, sponsored by Vision Pro Optical. Each month, the theme changes. For March, GMN focused on Vacation LIFE. When March comes around, people start thinking about warmer temperatures. Spring breaks - Vacations -...
TRAVEL
WDIO-TV

Mesabi Symphony Orchestra to Perform in Moose Lake

Agate Encores Community Concerts presents the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, April 24th, at 2:00pm in the Moose Lake Community School Auditorium. Mesabi Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1978. Today, MSO is a 40-piece community orchestra. Tickets are available from any Agate Encores board member ($15/ $5 student) or online...
MOOSE LAKE, MN

