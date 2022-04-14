Grandma Says Northwest Teacher Bullied Her Grandson – Superintendent Responds

The grandmother of a Northwest Middle School student says a teacher has targeted her 12-year-old student and continually bullies the child. She claims the school administration isn’t helping, but Superintendent Todd Jenkins says the district takes any accusation of bullying very seriously.

The grandmother of the 12-year-old middle schooler contacted Scioto County Daily News with a troubling story. She said her grandson was the victim of taunting, humiliating, baiting, and accusations,” all at the hands of a teacher.

She claimed the teacher has been “writing him up so intensely; he has had two out-of-school suspensions and a litany of minor write-ups. Which when added together, he has had in-school suspensions and lunch detentions back-to-back for days on end.”

The worried grandmother says, “We have had five scheduled meetings since Feb 14, 2022, when this began. All five meetings the teacher in question did not attend.” She also says she’s been barred from further meetings at the school to discuss the issues.

She says her grandson is under tremendous stress. “He gets off the bus at my home. He has gone straight to bed and stayed there more times than I can count. He has had so many days home because he doesn’t feel well. I’m not a doctor, but I know when a child is hurting.”

She says reaching out to the media is her last resort. “We have been stonewalled every step of the way. They simply ignore and disregard parents!”

However, Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Todd Jenkins says that’s not the case at all. Jenkins said he could not comment on this specific case because of the need to protect student and staff privacy. “: However, all administrators of the Northwest School District take each situation seriously and address each appropriately. I’m sure you understand I cannot comment on any specific student or personnel.”

