ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Grandma Says Northwest Teacher Bullied Her Grandson – Superintendent Responds

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebZu6_0f9jxApe00

The grandmother of a Northwest Middle School student says a teacher has targeted her 12-year-old student and continually bullies the child. She claims the school administration isn’t helping, but Superintendent Todd Jenkins says the district takes any accusation of bullying very seriously.

The grandmother of the 12-year-old middle schooler contacted Scioto County Daily News with a troubling story. She said her grandson was the victim of taunting, humiliating, baiting, and accusations,” all at the hands of a teacher.

She claimed the teacher has been “writing him up so intensely; he has had two out-of-school suspensions and a litany of minor write-ups. Which when added together, he has had in-school suspensions and lunch detentions back-to-back for days on end.”

The worried grandmother says, “We have had five scheduled meetings since Feb 14, 2022, when this began. All five meetings the teacher in question did not attend.” She also says she’s been barred from further meetings at the school to discuss the issues.

She says her grandson is under tremendous stress. “He gets off the bus at my home. He has gone straight to bed and stayed there more times than I can count. He has had so many days home because he doesn’t feel well. I’m not a doctor, but I know when a child is hurting.”

She says reaching out to the media is her last resort. “We have been stonewalled every step of the way. They simply ignore and disregard parents!”

However, Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Todd Jenkins says that’s not the case at all. Jenkins said he could not comment on this specific case because of the need to protect student and staff privacy. “: However, all administrators of the Northwest School District take each situation seriously and address each appropriately. I’m sure you understand I cannot comment on any specific student or personnel.”

Anyone wishing to contact SCDN may use our user submissions page https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/user-submissions/

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

Related
Upworthy

Teacher responds to hilarious questions from second graders about maternity leave

North Carolina teacher Nancy Bullard delivered a baby boy in December and returned to school to a host of adorable questions from her students. Bullard is a K-5 science teacher in Charlotte and has shared her pregnancy journey with her second graders right from the start. Prior to taking leave for her delivery, she communicated with her students about pregnancy and explained that she would be back in three months, so they would understand. "I didn’t want them to get caught off guard when I stopped coming to school," the 32-year-old teacher told TODAY Parents. "Plus, I wanted to reassure them that my leave was temporary."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Society
Scioto County, OH
Society
County
Scioto County, OH
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Northwest Middle School#Scioto County Daily News
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
SCDNReports

Deputies Called on Unruly Northwest Student

Officers responded to Northwest Middle School when school personnel had issues handling an unruly student. The caller said a student had been having problems and attempted to convince other students to open the door for her because she wanted to go into the gym. When the gym teacher advised the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
SCDNReports

Parents Call Cops on Out-of-Control Daughters

A Portsmouth mother contacted police to complain about her out-of-control teen daughter just after 3 pm. The woman said the teenage girl, who was already on probation, was out running around with a 19-year-old boy and refused to come home. The girl eventually agreed to come home. Officers advised the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Gillian Sisley

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
122K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy