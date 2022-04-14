ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationally ranked Thomas boys lacrosse ready to defend their title

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Most teams that raised a brick last year were upset they weren’t able to play for a state title. You can’t say the same about the Thomas lacrosse team.

“There’s a part of you that you don’t often get to go out on a win,” said Thomas lacrosse coach Rod Ruller. “It was one of those things with COVID it was kind of a blessing. It was kind of nice. Like we won, we did it.”

Last year, Thomas defeated Canandaigua 6-5 to win the Class B sectional title capping off a 15-1 season.

“If you don’t come out and win, it sucks,” said senior defenseman Eli Adams. “To leave everything out on the field and come out on top, that meant a lot.”

Off of last year’s team, the Titans lost a huge piece in Ethan Ruller who was a four-year starter in goal. Despite that, the team is confident in what they have returning.

“Anytime you lose that position, it’s such a backbone,” said Ruller. “But overall we weren’t too concerned due to the fact we had so many guys. Some of these seniors this year, they were freshmen who started for us a couple of years ago before COVID.”

Ethan Shappee leads the way for the Titans with 10 goals. Evan Pashalidis is right behind him with nine goals while Nathan Hoban and Chase Gottstein both have eight goals on the season so far.

This Thomas lacrosse team hasn’t just earned the respect of Section V. According to the US Lacrosse Magazine, Thomas is ranked 17th in the country. But the Titans say they aren’t too focused on that at the moment, they’re just taking it one game at a time.

“I mean it’s pretty cool,” said Adams. “It really doesn’t matter where we rank right now it matters where we rank at the end of the season.”

Thomas has four sectional titles in program history and the Titans are off to a good 3-1 start this year in hopes of securing number five.

