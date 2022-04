Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday SpaceX’s orbital debut for the Starship rocket from the Boca Chica launch site in Texas is likely to take place in May. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said SpaceX is currently building 39 flight-worthy Raptor 2 engines that will be ready by next month, following which it will take another month to integrate them with the reusable, 400-foot tall Starship rocket.

