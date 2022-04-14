ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Goleta sustainability manager after nearly 19 years of service

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQajO_0f9jwslX00

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore, who has been with Goleta almost as long as it has been a city, is retiring after nearly 19 years of service with the city.

It was an exciting and rare opportunity to be offered the chance to join a newly incorporated city back in 2003 and it has been my privilege to serve the Goleta community over the years and be a part of the growth and evolution of the city organization, especially the launch of the City’s Sustainability Program,” Moore said.

Moore began working for the city as a senior planner in the Planning Department in 2003, coming from being a planner III for Santa Barbara County, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

She launched the Sustainability Program – a new division for the department – in 2012, focusing on increasing the city's resiliency amidst climate change and attaining the city's adopted 100% renewable energy goal by 2030, Shaw said.

“Cindy Moore’s exceptional leadership of the city’s sustainability efforts over many years has set the city of Goleta squarely on a path toward greater sustainability and resulted in much tangible, measurable progress toward a greener, healthier future," said Peter Imhof, director of Planning and Environmental Review.

"Cindy can rightly be proud of all she has accomplished for the city."

Some highlights of Moore's tenure include overseeing LED lighting upgrades at the Goleta Valley Community Center, the library, and city hall, overseeing the development and adoption of the city's Strategic Energy Plan, and obtaining $215,000 in competitive grant funding from the county Air Pollution Control District for electric vehicle charging stations at the community center.

Moore's last day with the city is Friday, and she was honored with a City Tile at a special city council meeting on Thursday for her service.

“Cindy Moore has been an invaluable resource during her distinguished tenure with the city. Whether serving as a Senior Planner, Sustainability Coordinator or Sustainability Manager, Cindy brought a high level of professionalism and expertise to the job, and left her mark as the creator of the city’s Sustainability Program," said City Manager Michelle Greene.

"Her foundational work set the city on a path to achieve great things, and we are very thankful for her contributions to a greener, cleaner future for Goleta.”

The post Goleta sustainability manager after nearly 19 years of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Unified School District returns to in-person board meetings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Virtual school board meetings served a purpose during the pandemic, but now in-person meetings are making a comeback at the Santa Barbara Unified School District. School board members met in-person and welcomed members of the community to join them. Board members heard their 38th COVID019 update pertaining to classroom instruction. Chief Operating The post Santa Barbara Unified School District returns to in-person board meetings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta State of the City Address draws large crowd

Wednesday's event marked the first time in two years that the address has been held in person, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held virtually in 2021. The post Goleta State of the City Address draws large crowd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria offering residents free sprinklers and landscape burlaps for “Go Green in the Spring” campaign

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As California continues to face extreme drought conditions, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering city water customers free landscape burlaps and sprinklers as part of its "Go Green in the Spring" promotion. The post Santa Maria offering residents free sprinklers and landscape burlaps for “Go Green in the Spring” campaign appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
WCVB

Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus stepping down after 8 years

WORCESTER, Mass. — After more than eight years of leadership in Worcester, City Manager Ed Augustus is announcing his plans to step down. Augustus was appointed to the position in January 2014 and served as the sixth city manager in Worcester's history. He plans to leave office on May 31.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Sustainability#The Planning Department#Iii
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Housing Authority to receive nearly $19 million from state for permanent supportive housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $70 million in awards for six new Homekey projects throughout the state, including $19 million to acquire and rehabilitate a motel in Goleta to use as permanent supportive housing. The post Santa Barbara County Housing Authority to receive nearly $19 million from state for permanent supportive housing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates receive higher education at Allan Hancock College

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Northern and Southern Branch Jails are collaborating with Allan Hancock College for a new education program. This is all thanks to the Pathway Home to Santa Barbara County grant. The grant was given to several agencies, and one of them is Allan Hancock College. Through this The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates receive higher education at Allan Hancock College appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy